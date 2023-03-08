Traxx (TRAXX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Traxx has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $399,204.68 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

