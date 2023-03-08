Traxx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $397,166.04 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $397,166.04 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

