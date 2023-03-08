Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of TCOA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.
About Trajectory Alpha Acquisition
Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.
