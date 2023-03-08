Traders Buy High Volume of Kimball International Put Options (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,518 put options on the company. This is an increase of 46,457% compared to the average volume of 14 put options.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 7,749,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,141. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBAL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

