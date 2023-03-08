Tpg Gp A LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tpg Gp A LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 331,647 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $99,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 3,801,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,027. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

