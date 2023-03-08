Tpg Gp A LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tpg Gp A LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.7% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mplx worth $41,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 833,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 346,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

