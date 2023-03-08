Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $231.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

