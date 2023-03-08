Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

