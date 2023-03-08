Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $209,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,158.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.884 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading

