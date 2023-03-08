Towercrest Capital Management Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

