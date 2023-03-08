Towercrest Capital Management Has $677,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day moving average of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

