Towercrest Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

