Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.