Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $43.95. 21,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 52,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $1.4923 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

