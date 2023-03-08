Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $43.95. 21,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 52,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.