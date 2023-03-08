Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.88. 59,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,826. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

