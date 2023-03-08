Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 9,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 605,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,591. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.