Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 75,680 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,680 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,410.6% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

