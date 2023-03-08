Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 368 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. 13,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,752. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

