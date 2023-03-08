Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 52,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,377. The company has a market cap of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

