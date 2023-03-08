Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,834 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $168.23. 39,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,245. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

