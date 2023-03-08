Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.98. 93,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 99,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,757,000.

