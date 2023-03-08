Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $89,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $13,523,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KNTK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity

Kinetik Price Performance

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTK remained flat at $31.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 24,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,989. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

