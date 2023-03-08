Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Spire makes up approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

