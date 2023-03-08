Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 74,331 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 81.5% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 198,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET remained flat at $13.13 on Wednesday. 2,136,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,043,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

