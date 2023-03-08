Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 1,849,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,347. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.