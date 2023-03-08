Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 57.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 607,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DCP. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 77,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,832. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

