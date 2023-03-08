Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.