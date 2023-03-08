Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 555,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.