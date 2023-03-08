Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 379,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

