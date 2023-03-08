Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NiSource worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 317,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

