Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 9,634 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 68,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 329.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

