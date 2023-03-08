Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 1.54.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.