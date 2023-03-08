Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,369. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

