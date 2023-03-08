Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes $18.69 Million Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.43% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

