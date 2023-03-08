Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 157,858 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,157,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 157,858 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $56,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 988,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 100,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,087. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

