Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.99. 1,012,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,003. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

