Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. 377,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,185. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.