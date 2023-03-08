Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $267.93 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,815 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.72% of Kinder Morgan worth $267,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 2,395,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,313,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

