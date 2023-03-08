Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.