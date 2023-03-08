Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
EE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
