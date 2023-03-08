Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. 300,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,487. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,247,381. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.



