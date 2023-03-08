Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,734. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
