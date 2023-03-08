Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 2.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP remained flat at $45.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,376. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

