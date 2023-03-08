Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $82,000. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

