Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 66,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.