Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,738. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

