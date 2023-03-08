Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,676. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

