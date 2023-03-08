Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJH traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.29. 349,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

