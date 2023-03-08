Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

PXD traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 716,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.53.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

