Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

