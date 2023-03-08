Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.04. 1,602,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

